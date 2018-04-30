49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster due in court today

A plea hearing is scheduled in Santa Clara County court for 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster on Monday.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed charges against the linebacker earlier this month for an alleged domestic violence incident on February 11.Foster is accused of punching his former girlfriend in the head several times and physically removing her from their Los Gatos home.Attorney Stephanie Rickard represents 28-year-old Elissa Ennis. In a statement released last week, Rickard says Ennis initially lied to police about the incident and suffered her injuries as a result of a fight with another woman.Rickard claims there is video documentation of that fight.The statement says Ennis was extremely upset and told Foster if he broke up with her, she would "trash his career."The District Attorney's Office says they're still moving forward with the case.The 49ers say they're waiting for the case to end before making any decisions on Foster.