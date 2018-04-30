EARTHQUAKE

3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay, follows series of quakes on Sunday

A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Alamo this morning. The seismic activity is the latest in a series of quakes that have struck the East Bay since Sunday. (KGO-TV)

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) --
A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck 2.4 miles northeast of Alamo, California this morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 4:55 a.m. There are no reports of injuries or damages.

As standard protocol, BART is running with minor delays as crews inspect tracks.

On Sunday, several small earthquakes shook the ground in the East Bay, according to the USGS. The magnitude 3.0, 2.7 and 2.4 quakes struck about a mile away from Danville. The magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck first at 10:34 a.m. followed by the magnitude 2.7 quake at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday A magnitude 2.4 quake struck in the same area at 11:28 a.m. on Sunday

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
