A 3.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck 2.4 miles northeast of Alamo, California this morning, according to the USGS.The earthquake struck at 4:55 a.m. There are no reports of injuries or damages.As standard protocol, BART is running with minor delays as crews inspect tracks.On Sunday, several small earthquakes shook the ground in the East Bay , according to the USGS. The magnitude 3.0, 2.7 and 2.4 quakes struck about a mile away from Danville. The magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck first at 10:34 a.m. followed by the magnitude 2.7 quake at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday A magnitude 2.4 quake struck in the same area at 11:28 a.m. on SundayNo damage or injuries were immediately reported.