GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Crews to rappel on Golden Gate Bridge towers for safety inspections

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews will be dangling from ropes on the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge for inspections. (Shutterstock Photo)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A heads up if you're driving on the Golden Gate Bridge. Starting this morning, you're going to see crews dangling from ropes on the bridge's towers.

Today, you might be able to see people rappelling down the towers by rope, checking for rust or any other defects. Engineers call this an "arm's length" inspection.

VIDEO: Security stepped up on Golden Gate Bridge after tower climbing stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Security is being stepped up at the Golden Gate Bridge after an alarming video of two Wisconsin teens climbing to the top of the north tower.



The job should take a little more than a week. In the past, they've used binoculars to examine the towers of the bridge. Bridge officials said this will not interfere with traffic on the span.


The inspections are expected to begin around 10 .m.

RELATED: Golden Gate Bridge seismic retrofit to be completed by 2021

Click here for more videos and stories about the Golden Gate Bridge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygolden gate bridgebridgetraffictransportationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
Golden Gate Bridge makes list of top landmarks worldwide
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Sausalito closes in on drone regulations
More golden gate bridge
SOCIETY
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
An arresting promposal
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
More Society
Top Stories
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
49ers' linebacker Reuben Foster due in court today
OPD officer predicted danger before deadly Ghost Ship fire
Overturned semi-truck cleared from NB Hwy 101 lanes in Novato
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Shooting in Daly City bowling alley leaves 1 critically injured
UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes
Show More
Notes left on door of Berkeley's shuttered Elmwood cafe for owners
4 hospitalized after boat drifts onto shore in Pacifica
Alvin Gentry: Pelicans still going to play up-tempo despite rout
Golden Knights look to shake off adversity vs. Sharks
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
More News