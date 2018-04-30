SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A heads up if you're driving on the Golden Gate Bridge. Starting this morning, you're going to see crews dangling from ropes on the bridge's towers.
Today, you might be able to see people rappelling down the towers by rope, checking for rust or any other defects. Engineers call this an "arm's length" inspection.
The job should take a little more than a week. In the past, they've used binoculars to examine the towers of the bridge. Bridge officials said this will not interfere with traffic on the span.
The inspections are expected to begin around 10 .m.
