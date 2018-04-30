Welcome to the Hotel San Francisco

There's a brand-new saloon in town. Located at 653 Commercial St. (between Kearny & Montgomery streets) in the Financial District, the new arrival is called Hotel San Francisco.
The bar program offers a diverse range of beers, wines and mixed drinks, including house cocktails like the Spanky Calaveras (Casamigos Blanco Tequila, passion fruit, basil, habanero honey, lime and tajin) and the Sheba St. Jude (St. George Botanivore Gin, pear cider, Thai chili shrub, matcha, green tea, pear eau de vie brandy and lemon).
The food selection is divided between "shareables," like snap pea salad ($12), lamb and pita with minted yogurt ($16), and chicken skewers ($14), and "not so shareables," including cod bouillabaisse with shellfish, roasted tomato and garlic bread ($22), and a fried chicken sandwich with Napa cabbage and fries for $16.
With groups in mind, guests may call or email ahead to have "food & bubbles on arrival."
Hotel San Francisco already has a 5-star rating out of four Yelp reviews thus far.
"Despite the name, Hotel San Francisco is not a hotel," wrote Joanne Y., the first to review the new spot on April 25. "It's a cute little bar hidden away on Commercial Street. Lovely decor inside and the cocktails are delicious."
Mr. M wrote, "The food was great and the atmosphere is fun and electric, but the cocktails truly steal the show. My personal favorite was the Sheba St. Jude, a smooth and frothy combination."
Hotel San Francisco is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
