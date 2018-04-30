5 San Francisco apartments under $2,700/month

To get a better sense of how far a dollar goes, we rounded up a list of apartments around the city that are available at or under $2,700/month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
213 Francisco St. (North Beach)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 213 Francisco St.
The apartment features central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, generous closet space, a dishwasher and built-in bookshelves. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
132 Locksley Ave., #3 (Forest Knolls)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 132 Locksley Ave. It's also listed for $2,700/month for its 650 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1205 Hyde St. (Nob Hill)
Located at 1205 Hyde St. (at Hyde & Sacramento streets), here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, large windows, an electric stove, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
2158 Pine St., #5 (Lower Pac Heights)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 300-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2158 Pine St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a stove and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
250 Grand View Ave. (Upper Market)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 250 Grand View Ave. It's listed for $2,695/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a flat screen TV, exposed brick, a fireplace and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
