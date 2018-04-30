  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
WILDFIRE

Federal agency OKs funds for Arizona wildfire

A wildfire burning in Arizona is seen on Monday, April 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. --
Federal officials have granted Arizona's request for funding to help battle a wind-whipped wildfire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday it will cover up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs.

The U.S. Forest Service says the wildfire has consumed 13.5 square miles (34.9 square kilometers) in a remote area about an hour southwest of Winslow. Evacuations have been ordered for residents in small communities.

State officials say the fire that broke out late last week also has threatened businesses, fire stations, communications towers and churches.

A community meeting is scheduled Monday evening at Winslow High School.

A shelter has been set up at the Navajo Nation's casino east of Flagstaff. A spokesman for the American Red Cross says seven people stayed there overnight.

10:15 a.m.

A wildfire in north-central Arizona has grown and firefighters expect that winds and dry condition may help it increase in size.

The U.S. Forest Service said in an update Monday on its incident information management system website the blaze grew to 13.5 square miles (34.9 square kilometers) as authorities work to evacuate residents and protect homes near the small community of Clints Well.

Strong southwest winds will continue to be a problem through Tuesday while around 510 firefighters and 13 crews specializing in containing wildfires work to slow the fire's path in the Coconino National Forest.

Officials say an unknown number of structures have been damaged and it is not known how many people have been evacuated.

The blaze currently is 0 percent contained.

The wildfire's cause is under investigation.

___

9 a.m.

A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.

Officials said late Sunday that blaze which started Friday about nine miles (14 kilometers) from the small community of Clints Well has grown to 12.5 square miles (32 square kilometers) and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.
