If you live in the East Bay, you may have been shaken awake Monday morning by a small quake.There were several in the same area yesterday and many more in the past week.Monday's quake happened just before 5 a.m. in Alamo measuring 3.3 in magnitude.Sunday morning there were three quakes in Danville coming in at magnitude 3.0 or smaller.It's been very active in Danville the past week with 16 small quakes all centered around a residential neighborhood, along Richard Lane or McCauley Road.A Walnut Creek man who recently moved here from the East Coast told ABC7 it was a new experience for him."Had my first earthquake today. It wasn't bad. House was shaking, it woke me up but nothing broke so it wasn't too bad," Lincoln Hayes said.BART briefly slowed down its trains Monday morning to inspect the rail for possible damage, which is protocol after every quake.No one reported any damage or injury.This appears to the latest swarm of small quakes in the San Ramon Valley.There was one in February that lasted 10 days.Seismologists say this happens when you have a complex zone of small faults, and these light shakers are most likely not a foreshock preceding a larger event.They say don't let these tremors alarm you, but let them remind you the Bay Area will likely see a large, damaging quake in the next three decades.