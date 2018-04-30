  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80 in Fairfield

A CHP officer and several other people were injured in a two-car crash on Hwy 80 in Fairfield. (Photos by @Fairfieldfire)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Several people were taken to the hospital with major injuries and another with moderate injuries after a two-car crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol first received the report of the crash at 3:40 p.m. about a half mile before Redtop Road.

MAPS: Track your Bay Area commute

A white Mitsubishi Mirage crashed into a CHP vehicle that was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder, CHP Officer Dave Harvey said.

The Mitsubishi driver and both their right front and rear passengers were taken to the hospital with major injuries, according to Harvey. The CHP officer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Fairfield Fire Department and CHP officers are on the scene and the crash is currently under investigation.

Three lanes were closed due to the collision and a Sig-alert was issued at 4:32 p.m. The estimated time of opening is currently unknown.
