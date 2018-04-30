  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

ASMR videos of Houston woman snacking on pickles make her a viral sensation for their stress relief

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
It's a curious phenomenon that's caught fire on social media.

Recordings of attractive women gently whispering into a microphone on Instagram. YouTube videos of long fingernails delicately taping on a keyboard.

For some, these sounds trigger a sensation that feels like a brain massage. For others, it's deeply relaxing.

The phenomenon is called ASMR -- or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response -- and for one Houston woman, her ASMR videos have made her a viral sensation.

Though, more than that, she says ASMR may have even saved her life.

"This can be embarrassing. It can also be a little weird and very strange," Spirit Payton said as she prepped a pickle spear for snacking.

Better known as the "Pickle Lady" to many of her fans, Payton chews, slurps and eats right into a microphone. YouTube videos of her snacking have millions of views. Her ASMRTheChew Youtube page has more than 300,000 followers all hanging on to every bite.

ASMR is triggered by sounds like whispers, accents and crackles. It gives some people a warm tingling feeling that starts at the scalp and moves down the body, many describing a sense of euphoria and calm in the process.

Payton first found ASMR through her daughter. It was a few years ago and Payton had been diagnosed with a rapid degenerative bone disease. With the pain getting worse by the day, it made it hard for the tractor trailer driver to provide for her three children.

"I"m basically almost a 80 to 90-year-old person on the inside," she said of her disease. "I was getting worse and I wasn't getting better and they told me the only thing they could do was make me comfortable."

Her daughter put a pair of headphones on her head and pressed play on a recording of fingernails tapping on a table. What happened next was the phenomenon ASMR.

RELATED: Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer

"I was shocked. I imagined being somewhere really, really beautiful and I was so calm," said Payton.

Hooked on ASMR recordings, the effect was so powerful that Payton even quit the medication she was taking for her debilitating bone disease.

"I was becoming stronger and I realized this was so real and so comforting that no doctor, that no one could give to me," she said.

That's about the time when she started making her own ASMR videos daily, from her home featuring snack sessions with Cheetos, cabbage, candy apples and her most popular --pickles.

While there's no concrete evidence to suggest ASMR is an appropriate replacement for medication, one university in the UK has studied it, finding "temporary improvement in symptoms of depression and chronic pain."

Though her ASMR videos have found her fame and even a following from celebrities like rapper Cardi B, the "Pickle Lady" says she's most interested in helping people, maybe even saving someone's life the way she says ASMR saved hers.

"When a young man comes to my channel and says to you, 'Spirit, I'm so angry, I'm about to do something I know I'm going to regret because I can't keep calm,' and then writes me back and says 'thank you, you saved me that day,' it inspires me to continue to keep going," she said.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on g
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesyoutubeviralviral videotechnologyu.s. & worldfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
Win Big: Mega Millions numbers drawn for $450 million jackpot
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Experts say swarm of East Bay quakes good reminder to be prepared
Small earthquakes shake up East Bay neighborhoods
Local Lawyer heads to the border to help migrant caravan
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
Show More
Bay Area families buy puppies online, find out it's a scam
Consumer Catch-up: Data protection legislation, T-Mobile/Sprint merger
Ask Finney: FICO Score, Indoor Antenna, Toll Collection Refund
Reuben Foster case continued while prosecutors review video
Warriors' Stephen Curry upgraded to probable for Game 2
More News