  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
EARTHQUAKE

Experts say swarm of East Bay quakes good reminder to be prepared

EMBED </>More Videos

A similar but larger earthquake swarm shook the Danville area in February. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Alyssa Hughes lives in Alamo, only a mile from the epicenter of the latest earthquake to rattle the East Bay.

The 3.3 tremor was an early wake-up call. It jolted some people out of bed at 4:55 a.m.

"I was awake, just finished feeding the baby and heard something that sounded like thunder," said Hughes. "And then things rocked and rolled. I was here in 1989 for the Loma Prieta quake and I thought is this the start of another big one," said Jan Rohde from Danville.

RELATED: Trio of small earthquakes hit near Danville minutes apart

This follows a group of other small earthquakes in the San Ramon Valley over the weekend. They are mostly 2's and 3's and only some are felt.

Jan Rohde, from Danville, felt one on Sunday. "It had a little rolling and then it was a big jolt."

PREPARE NORCAL: Emergency resources

A similar but larger earthquake swarm shook the Danville area in February. USGS Geophysicist Brian Kilgore says most of the earthquakes are centered between two faults - the Calaveras and the Concord faults.

The two swarms, so close together, boils down to a coincidence. "The San Ramon Valley has produced earthquake swarms like this half a dozen times or more since 1970," he said.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

Kilgore says the small earthquakes do not mean a bigger one is coming. But they should be a reminder to everyone in earthquake country - be prepared.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on earthquakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSalameda countyDanvilleConcordAlamo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Trio of small earthquakes hit near Danville minutes apart
USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
EARTHQUAKE
Small earthquakes shake up East Bay neighborhoods
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Trio of small earthquakes hit near Danville minutes apart
More earthquake
Top Stories
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Small earthquakes shake up East Bay neighborhoods
Local Lawyer heads to the border to help migrant caravan
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
Bay Area families buy puppies online, find out it's a scam
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Data protection legislation, T-Mobile/Sprint merger
Ask Finney: FICO Score, Indoor Antenna, Toll Collection Refund
Reuben Foster case continued while prosecutors review video
Warriors' Stephen Curry upgraded to probable for Game 2
Victim still unidentified in Albany park bench shooting
More News