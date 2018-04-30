  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
FOOD & DRINK

San Francisco's top 6 African restaurants

Assab Eritrean Restaurant. | Photo: Kelly B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for African fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African restaurants around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen



Photo: John L./Yelp

Topping the list is Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen, a family-owned restaurant that features an open kitchen so diners can see "where the magic happens," Tadu says on its website.

Located at 484 Ellis St. (at Leavenworth Street) in Tenderloin, with a second location in Mission Bay, the Ethiopian spot is the highest rated African restaurant in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 533 reviews on Yelp. Featuring a varied menu, it offers several vegetarian options including a vegetable medley with mushrooms or eggplant and a stew of ground chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic.

For meat eaters, there's beef, chicken or lamb sauteed with spices and vegetables. Wash down your meal with Ethiopian coffee, telba (a cold drink made with flaxseeds and honey) or spicy hot tea.

2. Radio Africa Kitchen



Photo: Nic Z./Yelp

Next up is Bayview's Radio Africa Kitchen, situated at 4800 Third St. (at Oakdale Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, the Moroccan and Ethiopian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The bright, casual restaurant, which offers live music on Tuesdays, was founded by Ethiopian native and chef Eskender Aseged. On the menu, look for saffron chicken, Ethiopian stew, seared ahi tuna with a chermoula relish, and a black lentil and red cabbage salad.

3. Mourad Restaurant



Photo: Mona W./Yelp

SoMa's Mourad Restaurant, located at 140 New Montgomery St., Suite 1, in the PacBell Building, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale restaurant four stars out of 745 reviews.

With its modern interpretation of Moroccan cuisine, Mourad combines the flavors of North Africa with locally sourced ingredients. For dinner, standouts include smoked sturgeon with caviar, salmon with chickpeas and mint, and branzino with root vegetables, tarragon and saffron.

4. Massawa Restaurant



Photo: Ann S./Yelp

The East African Massawa Restaurant in North Beach is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 209 Yelp reviews. Head over to 532 Green St. (between Jasper and Bannam places) to try a variety of Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes.

Start off your meal with veggie or meat sambusa (stuffed pastries) or lentil and spinach soup. For dinner, there are several vegetarian and meat options, including a tomato-based mushroom stew, sauteed tilapia and cubed beef with clarified butter, onions and tomatoes. Brunch is offered daily until 4 p.m. and features French toast, buttermilk pancakes and eggs Benedict.

5. New Eritrea Restaurant & Bar



Photo: Greg G./Yelp

Over in Inner Sunset, check out New Eritrea Restaurant & Bar, which has earned four stars out of 664 reviews on Yelp. You can find the East African spot at 907 Irving St. (between 10th and 11th avenues).

On the menu, look for Eritrean favorites like marinated chicken drumsticks simmered in clarified butter, onions, tomatoes and red pepper sauce, savory lamb cooked in a turmeric sauce or vegan options like a seasoned mix of potatoes, carrots and cabbage.

6. Assab Eritrean Restaurant



Photo: Steph P./Yelp

And then there's Assab Eritrean Restaurant, an Inner Richmond favorite with four stars out of 647 reviews. Stop by 2845 Geary Blvd. (between Collins and Wood streets) to hit up the affordable East African spot that offers an inventive menu and several house specialties, including an okra stew and bone-in chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes and seasoned hot pepper.

Yelp reviewer Jason P. offers high praise for Assab Eritrean Restaurant, saying the family-run eatery is "a real gem" with a wide array of options and attentive service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
Welcome to the Hotel San Francisco
Bubble tea bounty abounds at East San Jose's newest eatery, Boba Fitt
San Jose's new Senses Restaurant satisfies all five with Vietnamese-French fusion
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Photos of corgi who passed stolen, dog put up for sale in online scam
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
Owner says pug stolen outside SF Whole Foods in desperate need of medication
Bay Area man helps caravan migrants claim asylum at border
Sharks get chomped by Golden Knights in overtime 4-3
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
CHP officer, several others hospitalized after crash on Hwy 80
Show More
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Experts say swarm of East Bay quakes good reminder to be prepared
Small earthquakes shake up East Bay neighborhoods
Local Lawyer heads to the border to help migrant caravan
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
More News