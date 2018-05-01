OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series tonight. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors tweeted that superstar Stephen Curry is available to make his postseason debut for Game 2.
The last time Golden State got Stephen Curry back from a knee injury in the playoffs, he immediately returned to brilliance. In Game 4 of the Warriors' five-game Western Conference semifinals against Portland two years ago, he scored 40 points in an overtime win.
RELATED: How Kevin Durant, Warriors have adjusted without Steph Curry
Curry has not played since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. He returned to full practice with contact Thursday and scrimmaged 5-on-5 for the first time Friday.
Click here for more stories related to the Golden State Warriors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.