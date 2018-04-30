  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
SOCIETY

The very best movies screening in Fresno this week

Image: A Quiet Place/Paramount Pictures

By Hoodline
If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options in Fresno.

From an edge-of-your seat horror flick to a razor-sharp comedy about motherhood, here are the movies to see in and around Fresno this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

A Quiet Place



In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.), UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.), Maya Fresno 16 (3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr.) and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro). Get tickets here.

Tully



A new comedy from Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman Up in the Air and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody Juno. Marlo Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother Mark Duplass. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully Mackenzie Davis.

Though its official release is May 4, "Tully" already holds a 91 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's playing at Maya Fresno 16 (3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr.) and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro) starting May 3. Get tickets here.

Isle of Dogs



Isle of Dogs tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies to Trash Island in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

This quirky, canine-centric Wes Anderson film has a 90 percent critical score; it's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 (250 Paseo del Centro) through Thursday, May 3. Get tickets here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
SF leaders consider cultural district for leather, LGBTQ
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Soldier hides in box to surprise grandma
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
More Society
Top Stories
2 men charged in shooting death of SFO worker
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Mark Zuckerberg gives keynote at F8 Conference
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in Game 2
SF leaders consider cultural district for leather, LGBTQ
Surfer conquers monster 80-foot wave, sets world record
Vet loses appeal after shooting cat through head with arrow
Show More
Dog rescued after falling off trail at Fort Funston in SF
Calif. sues Trump administration over vehicle emission standards
1 dead after accident involving tractor trailer near Sonoma vineyard
Man and woman killed in East Oakland Monday night
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
More News