  • LIVE VIDEO Black bear in Ridgewood, New Jersey
  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
BART

Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station. (Shannon Gafford/YouTube)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.

He took them while he was on his way to work and said he had to step around and over needles, bodies and bodily fluids on a daily basis.



RELATED: Needles found on BART, agency joins program to treat addiction

The videos, which he posted to YouTube, showed people covered in tattered clothes as they stuck needles in their arms or other parts of their body. At one point, there was a puddle of vomit on the side of the hallway the man walked through.

In each video, there were several people he walked by who did not seem to notice him or that he was recording.

RELATED: Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets

This week, San Francisco unveiled a $13 million plan to get needles, among other things, off city streets.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydrugsillegal drugscaught on videoheroinBARTSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Muni, BART join forces to keep station elevators from being public toilets
BART partners with Ford for Bike to Work month
Suspect shot at police officer near Hayward BART station
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
More BART
SOCIETY
Soldier hides in box to surprise grandma
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
Cafe Crusader: Teresa Goines honored as an ABC7 Star
Photographer speaks to ABC7 about new book 'The Good Fight'
More Society
Top Stories
Mark Zuckerberg to give keynote address at F8 Conference
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
Warriors' Stephen Curry 'likely' to play in Game 2
Signatures submitted for state gas tax repeal
WATCH LIVE: Black bear wandering in New Jersey neighborhood
Man and woman killed in East Oakland Monday night
'Idol' contestant Ada Vox: 'I was the lioness queen of the world'
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Show More
Man broke into Pasadena Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry
House panel set to interview EPA chief's former head of security in conduct probe
The 'Garden of Europe' is in full bloom in The Netherlands
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
More News