  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
REAL ESTATE

Shop talk: 400 Divisadero developer hosting retail discussion

Photo: 400 Divisadero

By Hoodline
The developers of a redevelopment project set to replace a gas station and car wash are holding another in a series of community meetings to gather feedback.

The discussion, hosted next Monday by developer David Kriozere and a handful of local merchants (Black Nose Trading Co., Black Sands, Madrone, Topo Designs, Wholesome Bakery and Yoga Garden), will address the impact of adding a full block of street-level retail to 400 Divisadero.

According to preliminary designs, the project could add as many as 10 small retail units to the area's retail corridor.

"Our goal is for the neighbors and merchants to share their thoughts on the future of retail on Divisadero," Kriozere said, "as well as how to transform our block from an auto-intensive island into a pedestrian-friendly destination."

As Kriozere told Hoodline last fall, the site's retail component will be a critical part of how the infill development integrates into the surrounding neighborhood.

Next week's discussion will take place at Jerusalem Church of God in Christ (1600 McAllister St.) at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Duboce Triangle Yoga studio, animal clinic closer to opening
5 San Francisco apartments under $2,700/month
San Jose's most luxurious real estate rentals, revealed
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Pacific Heights
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 men charged in shooting death of SFO worker
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Mark Zuckerberg gives keynote at F8 Conference
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in Game 2
SF leaders consider cultural district for leather, LGBTQ
Surfer conquers monster 80-foot wave, sets world record
Vet loses appeal after shooting cat through head with arrow
Show More
Dog rescued after falling off trail at Fort Funston in SF
Calif. sues Trump administration over vehicle emission standards
1 dead after accident involving tractor trailer near Sonoma vineyard
Man and woman killed in East Oakland Monday night
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
More News