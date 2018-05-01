  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
LGBTQ

San Francisco leaders consider creating cultural district for leather, LGBTQ

A man takes a photo of a large rainbow flag hanging at City Hall in San Francisco, Friday, June 26, 2015, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco's gay and leather community is set to get its own cultural district as part of a broader city effort to preserve neighborhoods at risk of disappearing under rising rents.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution Tuesday that would create the Leather and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Cultural District in part of the South of Market neighborhood, a still disheveled area now undergoing massive development.

The neighborhood remains home to gay and kink bars and the popular Folsom Street Fair, which draws thousands of people every year to celebrate "leather sexuality."

But it's nothing like the bustle in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when more than 50 businesses catered to the leather crowd, said Bob Goldfarb, chairman of a community group that supports the legislation.

"It was a lot easier to run into people on the street, if you will, and it had sort of a neighborhood feel even though not a lot of people lived in the area," he said. "This is an opportunity for us to revitalize the area."

San Francisco currently has four cultural districts, and city leaders are eager to create more as a way to protect and promote longtime businesses, community space and affordable housing. A designation would give the district negotiating rights in future development and access to public money and planning, supporters say.

Other recently created cultural districts include "Calle 24" in the city's traditionally Latino Mission district and SoMa Pilipinas, also in the vast South of Market district.

San Francisco, birthplace of the rainbow gay pride flag, has several neighborhoods significant to queer history, including the Castro. Supervisors last year created a transgender cultural district in part of the Tenderloin to honor a 1966 civil rights riot at Compton's Cafeteria, a safe spot for transgender women.

"We're in this period of immense transition and transformation in San Francisco, and many communities in San Francisco are recognizing their unique cultural histories are being lost so we're working to preserve it while we can," said Supervisor Jeff Sheehy, who is pushing the leather district legislation along with Supervisor Jane Kim, who represents the district.

Sheehy says the leather community has a rich record of public service and has held countless fundraisers for gay-specific and communitywide charities. The Folsom Street Fair, which calls itself the world's largest leather and fetish event, donates the proceeds to public health, arts and human services organizations.

Supervisors aren't allowed to tally votes beforehand but Sheehy expects the board to approve the legislation. His office has not heard of any opposition and previous legislation establishing cultural districts have passed easily.

"The leather culture has always been a rock in the community where we will fight for the greater good," said Lex Montiel, co-owner of legendary leather bar SF Eagle.

The resolution calls on the mayor's office to work with various departments to come up with a preservation and promotion plan.

According to the resolution, brutal police crackdowns in the 1960s forced gay businesses from the waterfront to the South of Market. The first gay leather bar in the area, the Tool Box, became famous when a photo of an inside mural painted by Chuck Arnett was published in a 1964 Life magazine article called "Homosexuality in America."

