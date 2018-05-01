  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
SCIENCE

Panhandle playground closing temporarily

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
San Francisco Rec & Park announced this week that the Panhandle playground will close tomorrow, reopening this coming weekend.

The move is a prelude to work scheduled for the playground later this year, part of a years-long effort to give the area its first major overhaul since 1998. The Recreation and Park Commission approved the new playground's concept design in February.

Improvements are slated to include a large embankment slide, rope climbers, sensory elements, a carousel, a small embankment slide for toddlers, a swing set with bucket seats, a small see-saw, fish rockers, a seat wall, a chalkboard wall, and a group table area.
Rendering via Rec and Park

The current closure is for "testing to help confirm specific playground renovation design parameters," said the agency. The playground will reopen Saturday, May 5.

We'll keep you posted on further closures as construction nears. By early estimates, Rec & Park initially expected work to commence this spring and wrap up by fall of 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceHoodlineSan Francisco
SCIENCE
World's oldest spider found in Australia, lived 43 years
Public meetings for Buena Vista Green Benefit District announced
Aquatic weed clogging Sonoma Co. lakes may be firestorm related
Scientific study: Uranus smells like rotten eggs
More Science
Top Stories
Facebook dives into the online dating pool
'He was the nicest person' Family mourns SFO worker killed in shooting 'plot'
Beauty queen goes through long surgery in SF after face paralyzed by stroke
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV from LA to Central Valley
Unwired and wound up: Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women online
Powered scooters to be regulated in San Francisco
Show More
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Consumer Catch-up: Distracted driving laws, Instagram filtering out bullying
FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
More News