Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV from LA to Central Valley

Police are chasing a possibly armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him.The chase initially began on surface streets at normal speeds near Hollywood. The suspect later entered the 101 Freeway and then the 170 heading northbound in the San Fernando Valley.He then switched over to the northbound 5 heading through Santa Clarita. He was driving at normal freeway speeds in the 60-70 mph range in moderate traffic on the 5, with some light rain falling.He continued on the 5, eventually reaching Kern County and authorities there were enlisted to help with the pursuit.From there he drove on to Highway 99 and is now believed to be approaching the Tulare County line.The suspect was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier in the day by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.Officials say they believe there are possibly two children, ages 11 months and 3 years, in the RV and the suspect is armed with a gun. The mother of the children reported the domestic violence suspect to deputies.Police believe the suspect is a parolee.