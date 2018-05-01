  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
POLICE CHASE

Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV from LA to Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Police were chasing an armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Police are chasing a possibly armed domestic violence suspect in an RV who is believed to have two young children with him.

The chase initially began on surface streets at normal speeds near Hollywood. The suspect later entered the 101 Freeway and then the 170 heading northbound in the San Fernando Valley.

He then switched over to the northbound 5 heading through Santa Clarita. He was driving at normal freeway speeds in the 60-70 mph range in moderate traffic on the 5, with some light rain falling.

RELATED: Police chase suspect in Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County

He continued on the 5, eventually reaching Kern County and authorities there were enlisted to help with the pursuit.

From there he drove on to Highway 99 and is now believed to be approaching the Tulare County line.

The suspect was believed to have been involved in a domestic violence incident and had been chased earlier in the day by sheriff's deputies in the Santa Clarita area, until that pursuit was canceled.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

Officials say they believe there are possibly two children, ages 11 months and 3 years, in the RV and the suspect is armed with a gun. The mother of the children reported the domestic violence suspect to deputies.

Police believe the suspect is a parolee.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

KFSN contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrimepolicelapddomestic violenceLos AngelesFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
POLICE CHASE
Police chase suspect in Audi from OC into LA County
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting
More police chase
Top Stories
2 men charged in shooting death of SFO worker
Beauty queen goes through long surgery in SF after face paralyzed by stroke
Unwired and wound up: Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women online
Powered scooters to be regulated in San Francisco
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Consumer Catch-up: Distracted driving laws, Instagram filtering out bullying
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
Show More
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Bear Creek Redwood Preserve to open in Los Gatos
Mark Zuckerberg gives keynote at F8 Conference
Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in Game 2
SF leaders approve cultural district for leather, LGBTQ
More News