  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
SOCIETY

Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women online

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News says the Facebook employee accused of using his access to stalk women online has been fired. (Shutterstock)

by ABC7News.com staff
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC News says the Facebook employee accused of using his access to stalk women online has been fired.

Chief Security Officer at Facebook Alex Stamos released a statement on the matter saying, "We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. It's important that people's information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook. It's why we have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs - for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests. Employees who abuse these controls will be fired."

RELATED: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online

The story broke Monday afternoon after an article on Vice site Motherboard accused the employee of stalking women online using intelligence from his job at Facebook.

After the article appeared, Facebook officials issued a statement saying: "Although we can't comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating.

We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data. Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that's necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests. We have a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfacebooktechnologycrimestalkinginvestigationinvestigationsmark zuckerbergsilicon valleyMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online
SOCIETY
SF leaders approve cultural district for leather, LGBTQ
Bear Creek Redwood Preserve to open in Los Gatos
Consumer Reports: How to protect yourself from scams
Volunteers carry NC veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave
More Society
Top Stories
'He was the nicest person' Family mourns SFO worker killed in shooting 'plot'
Beauty queen goes through long surgery in SF after face paralyzed by stroke
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV from LA to Central Valley
Unwired and wound up: Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
Powered scooters to be regulated in San Francisco
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Distracted driving laws, Instagram filtering out bullying
FBI alert: Predator sending packages to girls at their schools
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Bear Creek Redwood Preserve to open in Los Gatos
Mark Zuckerberg introduces new features at F8 Conference
More News