2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany

Albany police say they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on a park bench Monday afternoon in broad daylight.Officials say Kayla Gibson-Wytch, 21, of Berkeley and 31-year-old Tomas Shimamura of Oakland have been arrested for shooting a 23-year-old Vallejo man, Raphael Fuentes-Lee. He was rushed to Alameda County Hospital shortly after the incident but did not survive his injuries.Police say they received a "tremendous amount of assistance" from the community and witnesses at the scene and during the investigation.Gibson-Wytch and Shimamura have been charged with murder.