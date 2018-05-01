  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany

Albany officials investigate a deadly shooting on Monday, April 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --
Albany police say they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on a park bench Monday afternoon in broad daylight.

Officials say Kayla Gibson-Wytch, 21, of Berkeley and 31-year-old Tomas Shimamura of Oakland have been arrested for shooting a 23-year-old Vallejo man, Raphael Fuentes-Lee. He was rushed to Alameda County Hospital shortly after the incident but did not survive his injuries.

Police say they received a "tremendous amount of assistance" from the community and witnesses at the scene and during the investigation.

Gibson-Wytch and Shimamura have been charged with murder.
