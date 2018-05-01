  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Curry electrifies crowd, helps Warriors to win over Pelicans

Stephen Curry floats down the court in Oakland, Calif. during Game 2 of Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP)

by Tess Stevens
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors after a lengthy injury-laden absence and electrified Oracle with three-pointers and a renewed sense of fire on the court as the Dubs faced the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Coming off a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, Curry had eight points in just four minutes after leaping off the bench in the first quarter. By the time the game was over, he scored the most points by a Warriors reserve ever.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in game 2 vs Pelicans

Anthony Davis of the Pelicans had a big night but not big enough to eclipse Curry's performance. He scored 20 points and was 10 for 19.

The Pelicans would not go down without a fight, both figurative and physical. Andre Iguodala was tripped up near the net by Solomon Hill and aggression escalated from there. Draymond Green traded words with Rajan Rondo throughout the third quarter.

Rondo had 12 assists and 22 points.

OPINION: Pelicans still going to play up tempo despite rout by Warriors

An 11-0 run with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter opened the game up for the Dubs, giving them a commanding lead.

Though the adrenaline and excitement made Oracle roar, Curry cut through the noise and hype with a commanding performance scoring 28 points, the most of any Warriors reserve in history. Draymond Green also had an impressive night with 9 rebounds and 12 assists.

You can't forget about Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points.

The Warriors continue their quest for another NBA title Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC7, facing the Pelicans for Game 3.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
