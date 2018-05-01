  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
PIT BULL ATTACK

EXCLUSIVE: Oakland 6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull

EMBED </>More Videos

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in her very own neighborhood. ABC7 News spoke with the victim's mother as well as with those who live with the dog. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hype is a one-year-old pit bull accused of attacking a woman's six-year-old daughter. She did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

The woman, who calls herself, "Laura" said: "The dog grabbed my daughter and dragged her out into the street like a rag doll."

On Friday afternoon the victim, who is in kindergarten, was walking up High Street, with an adult and another little boy. They were on their way to her after school care program.

As they walked past Hype's house, the gate was open and the dog ran out. The dog owner's father admitted, "Sometimes he runs around after people."

According to neighbors, Friday wasn't the first time.

Larry Luque, who lives a few houses away from Hype said, " The dog got me, he went after the mail carrier, went after the neighbor next door. He went after at least six people I know of."

I asked neighbor, April Luque, "Are you afraid of that dog?" She answered, "Yes, we are. We all are."

Many say they've reported the dog 'and' his owner to Oakland Police, prior to Friday's attack.

A woman named Jennifer M. lives in the house with Hype. She says he's harmless. "The house and the cars have been broken into so if anything he keeps us all here protected and safe."

Police referred the case to Animal Services, who ordered Hype to stay indoors for 10 days.

The victim, meantime, has a large bite mark on her backside but it did not require stitches.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on recent pit bull attacks in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bullpit bull attackchildrenchild injuredinvestigationpoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PIT BULL ATTACK
EXCLUSIVE: Teenage boy says pit bull attacked him in San Francisco
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Oakland woman survives vicious pit bull mauling, speaks out from hospital
Oakland woman, man hospitalized after attack by 2 pit bulls
More pit bull attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued after falling off trail at Fort Funston in SF
Black bear wandering in New Jersey neighborhood
Owner says pug stolen outside SF Whole Foods in desperate need of medication
Photos of dog who died used in online scam
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Curry electrifies crowd, helps Warriors to win over Pelicans
2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany
Facebook dives into the online dating pool
'He was the nicest person' Family mourns SFO worker killed in shooting 'plot'
Beauty queen goes through long surgery in SF after face paralyzed by stroke
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV from LA to Central Valley
Unwired and wound up: Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
What should you do if you lost your Verizon phone service?
Show More
Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women online
Powered scooters to be regulated in San Francisco
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
Consumer Catch-up: Distracted driving laws, Instagram filtering out bullying
More News