BOY SCOUTS

With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change

EMBED

The Boy Scouts of America says the program for 11 to 17-year-old boys will become Scouts: BSA starting next year. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
The Boy Scouts are getting a name change.

The Boy Scouts of America says the program for 11 to 17-year-old boys will become Scouts: BSA starting next year.

RELATED: Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop

The new name was meant to be a welcoming sign to girls who will start joining the program next year. Girls are already allowed to be in the Cub Scouts.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier.

