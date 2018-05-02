'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The suspected Golden State Killer made an unexpected appearance in a Sacramento County courtroom.
Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was not scheduled to appear again until May 14, but, the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence obtained from the search warrant.
VIDEO: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the 'Golden State Killer'
His court appearance came as several news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the search and arrest warrants.
Many questions remain about how investigators tracked down the ex-cop and linked him a murder rampage in the 70's and 80's.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.