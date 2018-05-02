GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, is expected to appear this morning for a previously unscheduled court appearance. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The suspected Golden State Killer made an unexpected appearance in a Sacramento County courtroom.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was not scheduled to appear again until May 14, but, the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence obtained from the search warrant.

VIDEO: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the parallel life paths of suspect Joseph James DeAngelo and the man who was one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists.



His court appearance came as several news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the search and arrest warrants.

Many questions remain about how investigators tracked down the ex-cop and linked him a murder rampage in the 70's and 80's.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistSacramentoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in court for 1st time
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
FULL INTERVIEW: Inside the hunt for the 'Golden State Killer' with investigator Paul Holes
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
Oregon man misidentified as serial killing suspect in 2017
DNA mistake pegged Oregon man as 'Golden State Killer'
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
Southwest flight from Chicago diverted to Cleveland after window cracks
At least 5 killed in military plane crash in Georgia
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland 6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull
Curry electrifies crowd, helps Warriors to win over Pelicans
2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany
Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'
Facebook dives into the online dating pool
More News