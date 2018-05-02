'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3401245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the parallel life paths of suspect Joseph James DeAngelo and the man who was one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists.

The suspected Golden State Killer made an unexpected appearance in a Sacramento County courtroom.Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was not scheduled to appear again until May 14, but, the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence obtained from the search warrant.His court appearance came as several news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the search and arrest warrants.Many questions remain about how investigators tracked down the ex-cop and linked him a murder rampage in the 70's and 80's.