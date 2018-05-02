EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3342336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Both police and Starbucks are investigating after video of an arrest at a Philadelphia Starbuck went viral.

2 men arrested at Philadlephia Starbucks break their silence in exclusive interview on Good Morning America.

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.