San Ramon students walk out of class in support of second amendment

Nearly 75 students walked out of class at a high school in San Ramon Wednesday in support of the Second Amendment: the right of the people to keep and bear arms.This comes just over a month after students around the country staged walkouts to take a stance against gun violence.This is a national movement that is happening in at least 40 states. The organizer in San Ramon saw the event on social media a week ago and decided to host one in San Ramon.Administrators just heard about it Wednesday morning and quickly got the word out to teachers and police.They said their role are to support their First Amendment, the right to freedom of speech and to make sure they are safe.The walk out was peaceful and lasted 16 minutes. A few adults from the neighborhood showed their support for this message and to counter all the talk about gun control.