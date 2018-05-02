FACEBOOK

Cambridge Analytica data firm at center of Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
Cambridge Analytica, firm at the center of Facebook's privacy debacle, says it's declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

Cambridge Analytica has been linked to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The British firm suspended CEO Alexander Tayler in April amid investigations.

The Wall Street Journal says Wednesday's shutdown comes as the firm is losing clients and facing legal fees from the Facebook case. Cambridge Analytica did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cambridge Analytica sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the U.S. electorate. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.

Facebook has since tightened its privacy restrictions. Cambridge has denied wrongdoing, and Trump's campaign has said it didn't use Cambridge's data.
The firm has said it is committed to helping the U.K. investigation into Facebook and how it uses data. But U.K. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in March the firm failed to meet a deadline to produce the information requested.

Denham said the prime allegation against Cambridge Analytica is that it acquired personal data in an unauthorized way, adding that the data provisions act requires services like Facebook to have strong safeguards against misuse of data.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternetsecurity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
FACEBOOK
Facebook dives into the online dating pool
Mark Zuckerberg introduces new features at F8 Conference
Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women online
911 calls prevalent from Facebook in Menlo Park
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook dives into the online dating pool
TIPS: What to do if you lose cell service
Verizon customers in Novato without cell service for 10+ days
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
More Technology
Top Stories
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
Boat sinks after crews try to salvage it near Pacifica beach
At least 5 killed in military plane crash in Georgia
Southwest flight from Chicago diverted to Cleveland after window cracks
'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance
It ain't tea, babe: Bob Dylan embraces Tennessee whiskey
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Family credits Apple Watch for saving daughter's life
Show More
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland 6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull
More News