Boat sinks after crews try to salvage it near Pacifica beach

Crews attempted to salvage a boat from a beach in Pacifica Wednesday after four people had to be hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night when it drifted onto shore.Officers and fire personnel responded to a report of sailboat in distress near Linda Mar Beach at 11:00 p.m.The boat's occupants were described as a 24-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, a 33-year-old Crescent City man, a 49-year-old Long Creek, Oregon woman and a 20-year-old woman also from Spokane, Washington.The four received medical assistance at the scene and were then taken to a hospital, police said.The boat's owners said they were experiencing engine problems before the boat drifted ashore, according to police.