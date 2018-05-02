Boat sinks after crews try to salvage it near Pacifica beach

Crews attempted to salvage a boat from a beach in Pacifica Wednesday after four people had to be hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night when it drifted onto shore. (KGO-TV)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews attempted to salvage a boat from a beach in Pacifica Wednesday after four people had to be hospitalized with minor injuries late Saturday night when it drifted onto shore.

Officers and fire personnel responded to a report of sailboat in distress near Linda Mar Beach at 11:00 p.m.

The boat's occupants were described as a 24-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, a 33-year-old Crescent City man, a 49-year-old Long Creek, Oregon woman and a 20-year-old woman also from Spokane, Washington.

The four received medical assistance at the scene and were then taken to a hospital, police said.

The boat's owners said they were experiencing engine problems before the boat drifted ashore, according to police.

