What will $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you've got $2,500 / month earmarked for your rent.Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,500/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11 Belcher St.The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Pets are not welcome.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2191 Mission St. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 330-square-feet of space.In the furnished studio, look for carpeted floors, a stove, closet space, wooden cabinetry, a sofa and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.(See the complete listing here .)Located at 270 20th Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,495/month.In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeting, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. Animals are not allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.(See the complete listing here .)Also listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 75 Buena Vista Ave. E. (at Buena Vista Avenue East & Haight Street).In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, bay windows, a walk-in closet and cabinet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 1175 Ellis St. It's listed for $2,450/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are a fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(See the complete listing here .)