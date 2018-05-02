What will $2,500 rent you in San Francisco, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Francisco if you've got $2,500 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
11 Belcher St. (Duboce Triangle)
Listed at $2,500/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11 Belcher St.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2191 Mission St., #208 (Mission)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2191 Mission St. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 330-square-feet of space.
In the furnished studio, look for carpeted floors, a stove, closet space, wooden cabinetry, a sofa and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
270 20th Ave., #3 (Outer Richmond)
Located at 270 20th Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,495/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, carpeting, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
75 Buena Vista Ave. E. (Upper Haight)
Also listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 75 Buena Vista Ave. E. (at Buena Vista Avenue East & Haight Street).
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, bay windows, a walk-in closet and cabinet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1175 Ellis St., #C205 (Western Addition)
Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 1175 Ellis St. It's listed for $2,450/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are a fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)