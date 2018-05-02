  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Santa Cruz water conservation measures adopted after below average rainfall

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz City Council has voted to put water restrictions in place due to below average rainfall and runoff.

The disappointing winter rainfall reduced the amount of water this year from Santa Cruz's primary sources of water, including the San Lorenzo River, which is experiencing lower flow than usual.
City officials have called for a 'Stage 1 Water Shortage Alert' which is now in effect through October 31. The main goal is to maintain system water use during the upcoming dry season at the same low level as last year, which will help preserve water storage in Loch Lomond Reservoir in case of a subsequent dry year. As a result, all water customers are asked to conserve water where possible.

The restrictions for all customers include a ban on landscape watering between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with some exceptions.

