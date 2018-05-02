  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
ANIMALS

Tiger cub abandoned by smugglers found inside duffel bag on Texas border

A male tiger was found stuffed in a duffel bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas --
U.S. Border Patrol Agents found a tiger cub inside a duffel bag abandoned by smugglers at the border.

Agents in Brownsville working near the Rio Grande spotted three people, who were trying to enter the U.S. illegally, carrying the black duffel bag.

RELATED: Mexican authorities rescue tiger cub found in shipping container


Authorities discovered the animal inside the bag as the alleged smugglers returned to Mexico.

The tiger was calm, possibly because it had been sedated. He is believed to be about three to four months old.

He's now being cared for at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

