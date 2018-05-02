  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
EDUCATION

Fremont school board expected to vote on controversial sex ed curriculum

Parents protest sex education in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Approximately 200 people signed up to speak in front of the Fremont Unified School District board Wednesday night. Parents, alumni and students gave passionate speeches on both sides of the sex ed issue.

The district is considering adopting the 3Rs curriculum-Rights, Respect and Responsibility.

Superintendent Kim Wallace said it would bring the district in compliance with the 2016 California Healthy Youth Act. The act requires additional elements be taught, such as gender identity and sexual orientation.

Because Fremont currently teaches puberty and sexual health in elementary school, the new curriculum would apply to grades 4-6.

The school board has several options when it comes to the highly anticipated vote.

RELATED: Fremont parents say sex ed 'too graphic' for students

The board can decide to stop teaching sex ed in elementary school, in which case the 3Rs would not apply to the younger students. After it votes on which grades will be taught sex ed, then comes the vote on adopting the 3Rs.

Many parents feel the 3Rs' lessons are too explicit and do not include enough emphasis on abstinence.

Others believe the lessons on LGBTQ and inclusion are vital for young students.

If the board does adopt the 3Rs at Wednesday's meeting, the lessons will begin immediately.

The superintendent said they involve about 4 to 6 hours of instruction for each grade level.

Parents would be able to have their child "opt out" of sex ed.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsexsex educationschoolschool boardteacherteachersstudentsFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fremont parents say school sex ed too graphic for students
EDUCATION
San Ramon students walk out of class in support of second amendment
University's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out
What is the Day of Silence?
Albany parents furious over racist Instagram settlements for students
More Education
Top Stories
Bay Area lawmaker moves for more regulation to avoid close calls at SFO
San Francisco police chief won't say whether he's seeking LAPD job
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Sharks take bite out of Golden Knights, even Stanley Cup Playoff series 2-2
Giuliani: Trump reimbursed attorney for payment to Stormy Daniels
Pot infused candy among items seized in Central Fresno drug bust
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
NTSB releases new video showing Air Canada flight's close call at SFO
Show More
Oldest known male dolphin in captivity passes away in Vallejo
Boat sinks after crews try to salvage it near Pacifica beach
Ask Finney: Health coverage, cancel insurance policy, buying a car
SF official on how to dispose of old batteries
'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance
More News