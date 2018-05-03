Trump says 'retainer' covered Stormy Daniels payment

President Donald Trump says reimbursement to his lawyer for hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels was done through a monthly retainer and "had nothing to do with the campaign."Trump says on Twitter Thursday that his personal attorney Michael Cohen received a monthly retainer "from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA."The president added that "The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair."Trump previously said he knew nothing about a $130,000 payment made to Daniels days before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuilani said Wednesday on Fox News that Trump had reimbursed Cohen.