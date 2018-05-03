  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case

A judge has ruled there is no basis for stopping a search warrant in the Golden State Killer case.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A judge has ruled there is no basis for stopping a search warrant in the Golden State Killer case, so the prosecution may collect additional DNA, finger prints and photos of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.'s anatomy.

Just like his previous court appearances, DeAngelo came out handcuffed to a wheelchair. He is still on the Psychiatric floor meaning they're keeping an eye on him.

Investigators say they have linked the ex-cop to a murder rampage in the 70s and 80s.

He is scheduled to be back in court May 14.

