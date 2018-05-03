4 fun ways to break a sweat in Brentwood this May

Here are four fitness events coming up around the neighborhood that will make breaking a sweat a more fun, communal experience.
Moves with the boys
Photo: Eventbrite
Movember is back sixth months early thanks to Lululemon's Boys of Brentwood spring workout series. In partnership with The Movember Foundation -- a global organization focused on changing the face of men's health -- Lululemon ambassadors will host fitness classes for men once a week throughout the month. Free workouts include group runs, yoga sessions and cycling -- but you don't have to grow a mustache to participate.
The date: Classes run once a week starting Thursday 5/3; weekly dates and times vary
The location: Lululemon Brentwood, 11920 San Vicente Blvd.
The price: Free
Box for the future
Photo: Box 'N Burn Brentwood/Yelp
Strap on some gloves and spend an hour sparring in support of young women around the world. The West Los Angeles Girl Up Club, a United Nations Foundation program that helps girls advocate for their peers globally, is hosting its annual charity workout this Sunday at Box 'N Burn Brentwood.
The date: Sunday5/6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The location: Box 'N Burn Brentwood, 11980 San Vicente Blvd.
The price: $35
Dance and meditate
Photo: Stephen Sandian/Unsplash
Dance until you drop, then fall into a deep, rejuvenating mediation at the weekly Shakti Soul class at AZIAM Yoga. Every Friday night, students dance freestyle to hip-hop and house music, then cool down with a soothing sound healing.
The date: Every Friday in May, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The location: AZIAM Yoga, 13050 San Vicente Blvd.
The price: $15 suggested donation
Work then network
Photo: Eventbrite
Local entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to a special lunchtime workout session Thursday, May 24, at Moore Dancing. The dance fitness class will focus on cardio, sculpting and toning, followed by the opportunity to mingle with business-minded peers and shop goods from local makers.
The date: Thursday 5/24, 1-3 p.m.
The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.
The price: $22
