Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience

Engineers doing inspections this week on the Golden Gate Bridge say climbing bridges is their normal, but the significance of this landmark is not lost on them. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bridge inspectors who have been climbing and dangling from the Golden Gate Bridge this week say their team is very proud to work on such an iconic structure.

The engineers say climbing bridges is their normal, but the significance of this landmark is not lost on them. They have paused to take in the views of Alcatraz and Coit Tower from high above the bay.

It's a historical moment for the Golden Gate Bridge. For the first time, officials hired a team to inspect every seam and rivet.



Their firm, HDR, is based in Omaha but the workers live all over the country. The inspectors say the bridge looks good. They have found a little corrosion, but the condition is not too bad considering the elements and the bridge's age.

The team says wind has been the biggest challenge they have faced although they did expect and prepare for it. Everything in the air has gone smoothly for them.

The one problem they have encountered was on the ground, one of their trucks was broken into and some harnesses were stolen.

