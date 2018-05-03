Brain tumor health study raises concerns over cell phones
A new study in the U.K. is raising new concerns about possible health impacts of cell phone use. The study finds that cases of glioblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor, more than doubled from 1995 to 2015. Because of the spike in cases, researchers think "widespread environmental or lifestyle factors may be responsible."
The study focuses on the rise in cases, not the cause, and researchers say the cause of these brain tumors still isn't known for sure.
However, many of the tumors were found in the frontal, temporal, or parietal areas of the brain - that is, the forehead, temples, and near the ears.
Among other possible causes, researchers say they are concerned about cell phone use. They cite past studies that found brain changes associated with cell phone use.
The researchers also mention X-rays and air pollution as possible contributing factors, but urge that more study is needed into these types of tumors.
Costco carrying Blue Apron kits
In its first deal with a retailer, Blue Apron is now selling meal kits at Costco stores in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The meal delivery service faces increasing competition from other companies, including Walmart and Amazon, which both sell easy-to-make dinners.
Kits are available at Costco stores in the Bay Area as well as parts of the Pacific Northwest. The program may eventually expand further.
You'll save a few dollars, too. The kits reportedly cost almost 30 percent less than Blue Apron's regular subscription service.
Hulu announces offline viewing
A big change coming for Hulu subscribers - the streaming service says it will now allow offline viewing.
Users will be able to download movies and TV shows to watch anytime, similar to Netflix. Unlike Netflix, the Hulu version will feature commercials.
Hulu made the announcement while also announcing a company milestone. It says it recently topped 20 million U.S. subscribers.
