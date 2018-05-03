If hot pot is what you're after, look no further than this new place. Called Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, the fresh arrival is located at 979 Story Rd., Ste. 7030 in San Jose Vietnam Town.
Little Lamb Hot Pot is a popular China-based chain of hot pot restaurants, but the location in Vietnam Town is its first in California (and is not to be confused with its Mongolian-style competitor Little Sheep Hot Pot). Diners can expect hot pot choices from fatty beef to fresh cuttlefish to brown sugar rice cake.
Little Lamb has gotten generally positive reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Dean C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "Apparently Little Lamb is one of two most popular hot pot chains in China. ... For hot pot connoisseurs I'd even equate it to the opening of Din Tai Fung here in NorCal. ... Price aside, the variety, quality, and broths put this well into the top echelon of hot pots in America."
And Yelper Jeanne C. added, "Come here if you want really fresh high-quality ingredients. I'll be probably be back to try the other flavored broths. This place could give Little Sheep a run for its money."
Head on over to check it out: Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ is open from noon-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. on weekends.
Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ makes San Jose debut
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories