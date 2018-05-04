  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
POLITICS

MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Francisco mayoral race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is holding two special elections in June and will use the "Ranked Choice Voting" system. The winner of the mayor's race will serve out the balance of the late Ed Lee's term until Jan. 2020.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.

Here's a look at the candidates for the mayoral race.

Angela Alioto
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Angela Alioto, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Michelle Bravo
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Michelle Bravo, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


London Breed
EMBED More News Videos

Meet London Breed, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Richie Greenberg
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Richie Greenberg, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Jane Kim
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Jane Kim, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Mark Leno
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Mark Leno, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Amy Farah Weiss
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Amy Farah Weiss, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.


Ellen Lee Zhou
Click here to learn more about the candidate.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Ellen Lee Zhou, a candidate for San Francisco mayor.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SJ City Council race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: San Jose mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: SF District 8 supervisor's race
6-week abortion ban signed into law by Iowa governor
More Politics
Top Stories
Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co, Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
'Long, painful day' Neighbors describe Mill Valley shooting
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
Success comes for a pair of Visalia twins
20/20 to air special on suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food
Show More
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
Local celebrity chef admits robbing Orinda bank
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cookiebar Creamery, Jade Chocolates
Petaluma dog recovers after getting stuck between sidewalk, home's foundation
More News