Chevron to pay Richmond $5 million to settle 2012 refinery fire lawsuit

Chevron has been ordered to pay up for a 2012 refinery fire in Richmond.

Chevron announced Thursday it will pay the city of Richmond $5 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a refinery fire that sent thousands of residents to the hospital six years ago.In August 2012 a pipe ruptured at the refinery, causing a fire that sent toxic black smoke into the air.An agency investigating the refinery fire, found major problems with Chevron's safety measures.The fire spewed a cloud of toxic smoke into the air that sent thousands to local hospitals complaining of breathing problems.The settlement ends the lawsuit, but city officials said Chevron is not admitting fault for the fire.Also, Chevron is not being forced to make any changes to the refinery.Officials said Richmond plans to use the money for a number infrastructure projects .Chevron issued a statement saying,