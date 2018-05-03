Police search for 'armed, dangerous' suspect after 2 shot in Mill Valley

Officials say two people were shot in Mill Valley near East Blithedale Ave. and Blithedale Dr. Officials are urging people to stay away from the area as their investigation and search for the suspect continues. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. --
"The situation is contained and there is no threat to the residents of Corte Madera," said police.

The situation is still active in Mill Valley.

Marin County Sheriff's officials report that the shooting took place at an apartment complex, and so far two victims have been shot and taken to the hospital.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the citizens in the area.
