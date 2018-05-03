Buy a taco at Tacolicious, help a kid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3410785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While cities like San Francisco and Berkeley look into banning plastic straws, some restaurants, like Tacolicious, are forging ahead by getting rid of straws all together.

Who would have thought that selling tacos could help feed the minds of hundreds of students? Sara Deseran and her husband are the owners of Tacolicious restaurants in San Francisco, San Jose and Palo Alto.The parents of public school kids, in 2012, they came up with a formula for giving."So from September to May, we give 15 percent of a month's worth of Monday's proceeds to that school," explained Deseran.So for example, the Tacolicious restaurant in the Mission District of San Francisco supports nine schools in that specific community. Every month, one of the nine schools gets the funds. This month, they will cut a check to Mission High School."If we can raise 15 percent of Monday's proceeds for the whole month's time, that school is going to get a check of between $3,000 and $8,000, depending on whether or not there are five Mondays in a month and if you are lucky and it's Cinco de Mayo, you are really going to get a lot of money," Deseran went on to explain.They also have restaurants in the Marina and North Beach Districts, so that's 18 more schools that get funded. To date, they have raised $1 million for public schools.One of the schools that has benefited from one of the Tacolicious restaurants is Garfield Elementary in North Beach.Garfield used its money to buy Chrome Books for it third to fifth-graders and classroom iPads.The principal says it's made a huge difference."It's 2018, so a lot of technology is really benefiting teaching and learning in our classroom," said Jennifer Sethasang, principal of Garfield Elementary.Deseran says strong schools make a strong city, even stronger than the margaritas she serves her customers.