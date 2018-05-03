ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Park Chalet Brew Festival, Asian Heritage Street Celebration, more

Photo: mmonk/flickr

By Hoodline
With so much going on this weekend, we've rounded up almost fifty activities for the days ahead.

Tonight, SF First Thursday Art Walk kicks off in the Tenderloin and Lower Polk neighborhoods with more than 35 galleries, restaurants and bars showcasing local artists.

Local suds fans should head over to the Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden tomorrow evening for its Brew Festival featuring 16 local San Francisco breweries. Tickets run $50-75 for unlimited pours, plus a commemorative glass and lanyard. Open to guests 21 and over, tickets can be purchased here.

For those with creative kids, the Cartoon Art Museum in Fisherman's Wharf is hosting Saturday morning cartooning workshops. Students will learn a variety of introductory skills, like creating characters, writing stories and creating their own comic strips.

Rounding things out on Sunday, celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month at the 14th Annual Asian Heritage Street Celebration happening at Sunday Streets in Civic Center.

Browse the list below for a few more suggestions.

Thursday, May 3


Friday, May 4


Saturday, May 5


Sunday, May 6




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
