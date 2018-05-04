SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A new lawsuit is threatening to delay BART's long awaited extension into downtown San Jose. The legal challenge is coming from the owners of the San Jose Sharks.
Our media partner the Mercury News says the owners support BART coming to San Jose but they want more details on construction impacts and parking issues.
BART is hoping to take Sharks fans from all across the Bay Area all the way into San Jose soon right to the SAP Center. But the owners of the Sharks want BART and the VTA to stop moving forward until they come up with some more details on their plan.
That's why they filed a lawsuit. BART just recently announced the approval of its extension into Downtown San Jose. But now the owners of the San Jose Sharks are alleging BART and VTA haven't planned properly for construction and parking near the Shank Tank.
The VTA declined comment to the Mercury News, saying they hadn't had time to review the lawsuit.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.