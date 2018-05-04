SAN JOSE SHARKS

Report: San Jose Sharks sue BART, VTA over downtown extension project

EMBED </>More Videos

A new lawsuit is threatening to delay BART's long awaited extension into downtown San Jose. The legal challenge is coming from the owners of the San Jose Sharks. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A new lawsuit is threatening to delay BART's long awaited extension into downtown San Jose. The legal challenge is coming from the owners of the San Jose Sharks.

Our media partner the Mercury News says the owners support BART coming to San Jose but they want more details on construction impacts and parking issues.

BART is hoping to take Sharks fans from all across the Bay Area all the way into San Jose soon right to the SAP Center. But the owners of the Sharks want BART and the VTA to stop moving forward until they come up with some more details on their plan.

That's why they filed a lawsuit. BART just recently announced the approval of its extension into Downtown San Jose. But now the owners of the San Jose Sharks are alleging BART and VTA haven't planned properly for construction and parking near the Shank Tank.

The VTA declined comment to the Mercury News, saying they hadn't had time to review the lawsuit.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhlSan Jose SharksBARTVTApublic transportationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Riding momentum, Sharks invade Vegas for Game 5
The hottest event in Vegas? Golden Knights practices
Jones makes 34 saves as Sharks tie series with 4-0 win
Sharks take bite out of Golden Knights, even Stanley Cup Playoff series 2-2
More San Jose Sharks
SPORTS
Former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson to sign with division rival Raiders, according to reports
Riding momentum, Sharks invade Vegas for Game 5
Warriors aim to take commanding 3-0 lead on Pelicans
The hottest event in Vegas? Golden Knights practices
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials identify woman fatally shot in Mill Valley
Months after Parkland shooting,Trump speaks at NRA convention
Warriors to face off against New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3
EXCLUSIVE: Suspects in bizarre murder of a former SFO employee speak from jail
Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten
4 displaced after sailboat sinks in Pacifica
Show More
Bay Area singles take matchmaker to court
Warriors aim to take commanding 3-0 lead on Pelicans
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
VIDEO: Firefighters dramatically rescue dog in Petaluma
More News