Officials identify woman fatally shot in Mill Valley

Officials said they have identified a woman who was fatally shot by a 71-year-old man at an apartment complex in Mill Valley on Thursday.The victim was identified as Sabrina Elizabeth Lew, 30, from Mill Valley and the suspect was identified as Victor Aurelino Lugo, 71, also from Mill Valley.Dramatic video from SKY7 showed the moment a SWAT team busted down a door to one unit at an apartment building on East Blithedale Avenue. A short time later, Sgt. Brenton Schneider relayed the news the suspected shooter was dead.Parents whose children attend a nearby daycare waited behind yellow crime tape, anxiously waiting for updates on Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's office revealed new details Friday saying a landlord/tenant dispute may have led to the deadly shooting.They said Lugo opened fire on his landlord and daughter after the two went to the man's apartment to talk to him about a pending eviction.Police said there was an argument before the shooting happened and that the landlord's daughter was killed. The landlord is still in the hospital, but expected to survive.Investigators said the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after the SWAT team broke down the door to his apartment.