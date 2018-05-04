Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten

EMBED </>More Videos

A 1-year-old Indianapolis boy was apparently attacked at a day care center, leaving his lips, eyes and face horribly swollen and sparking a police investigation. (WLS)

INDIANAPOLIS --
State authorities have ordered the closure of an Indianapolis day care where a mother says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.

RELATED: 1-year-old hospitalized after beating at Indiana day care

The Family and Social Services Administration spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the KiddieGarden day care was ordered closed Tuesday.

Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care.

RELATED: Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

Griffin says she doesn't believe the day care owner's contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.

The FSSA closure order says a child was injured "due to a lack of supervision" and that KiddieGarden poses "an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children" in its care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredchild abuseday carebeatingbabyu.s. & worldcrimedaycareIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Top Stories
Officials identify woman fatally shot in Mill Valley
Months after Parkland shooting,Trump speaks at NRA convention
Warriors to face off against New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3
Report: Sharks sue BART, VTA over downtown extension project
EXCLUSIVE: Suspects in bizarre murder of a former SFO employee speak from jail
Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
4 displaced after sailboat sinks in Pacifica
Show More
Bay Area singles take matchmaker to court
Warriors aim to take commanding 3-0 lead on Pelicans
ATF agent shot in face in Back of the Yards
WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule
VIDEO: Firefighters dramatically rescue dog in Petaluma
More News