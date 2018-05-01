  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors to face off against New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors are facing off against the Pelicans in Game 3 and looking to keep momentum going after winning the first two games of their seven-game Western Conference semifinal series in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday in Game 3 after winning the first two games of their seven-game Western Conference semifinal series in Oakland.

But the Pelicans, who have won 12 of their last 17 games at home, are taking a glass-half-full approach coming off a closer-than-expected 121-116 loss on Tuesday night as the teams meet Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

RELATED: Warriors,-Pelicans Western Conference semifinals schedule

There is some reason for the Pelicans' optimism of stealing a game. After being crushed 123-101 in the series opener -- a game in which forward Anthony Davis and guard Jrue Holiday combined for just 32 points -- New Orleans hung tough in Game 2 and trailed by only a point midway through the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans are buoyed by the curious stat line emerging from the Game 2 loss: Even though New Orleans outscored Golden State 66-38 in the paint, the Pelicans could not get to the free-throw line. In the first two games, Golden State has a 59-20 edge in free-throw attempts.

OPINION: Pelicans still going to play up tempo despite rout by Warriors

Playing his first game in more than five weeks since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, Curry came off the bench in Game 2 and scored 28 points in just 27 minutes. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry would definitely start Game 3.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in game 2 vs Pelicans

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, was a plus-27 in Game 2 while on the court for the Warriors, and no teammate was better than plus-7.

The Warriors continue their quest for another NBA title Friday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN, facing the Pelicans for Game 3.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsNBAbasketballNew Orleans Pelicansstephen curryOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors aim to take commanding 3-0 lead on Pelicans
Patrick McCaw cleared for modified activities after scary fall
Stephen Curry will return to starting lineup against Pelicans in Game 3
Charles Barkley on Draymond Green comment: 'I wasn't literally going to fight an NBA player'
Coming off bench, Warriors' Stephen Curry shines in return to action
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson to join division rival Raiders
Sharks sue VTA over BART extension to San Jose
Sports anchor and reporter Mike Shumann resigns from ABC7
Giants haven't ruled out serious elbow injury as Johnny Cueto seeks second opinion
Riding momentum, Sharks invade Vegas for Game 5
More Sports
Top Stories
'Long, painful day' Neighbors describe Mill Valley shooting
Success comes for a pair of Visalia twins
Cal to build student, homeless housing at People's Park
Star Wars cookbook gives you the force to make great food
Ask Finney: Travel insurance, wage claims, stopping magazine offers
Local celebrity chef admits robbing Orinda bank
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cookiebar Creamery, Jade Chocolates
Petaluma dog recovers after getting stuck between sidewalk, home's foundation
Show More
Volcanic eruption endangers homes, lives in Hawaii
Hawaii earthquakes: Several strike day after volcanic eruption
Officials identify woman fatally shot in Mill Valley
Perris torture case: 8 new charges filed against David Turpin
Government worker accused of espionage speaks out
More News