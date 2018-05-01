OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday in Game 3 after winning the first two games of their seven-game Western Conference semifinal series in Oakland.
But the Pelicans, who have won 12 of their last 17 games at home, are taking a glass-half-full approach coming off a closer-than-expected 121-116 loss on Tuesday night as the teams meet Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.
RELATED: Warriors,-Pelicans Western Conference semifinals schedule
There is some reason for the Pelicans' optimism of stealing a game. After being crushed 123-101 in the series opener -- a game in which forward Anthony Davis and guard Jrue Holiday combined for just 32 points -- New Orleans hung tough in Game 2 and trailed by only a point midway through the fourth quarter.
The Pelicans are buoyed by the curious stat line emerging from the Game 2 loss: Even though New Orleans outscored Golden State 66-38 in the paint, the Pelicans could not get to the free-throw line. In the first two games, Golden State has a 59-20 edge in free-throw attempts.
OPINION: Pelicans still going to play up tempo despite rout by Warriors
Playing his first game in more than five weeks since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, Curry came off the bench in Game 2 and scored 28 points in just 27 minutes. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry would definitely start Game 3.
RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared to play in game 2 vs Pelicans
Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, was a plus-27 in Game 2 while on the court for the Warriors, and no teammate was better than plus-7.
The Warriors continue their quest for another NBA title Friday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN, facing the Pelicans for Game 3.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
ESPN contributed to this story.