SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose is holding a primary for mayor and five of its council districts. In races with three or more candidates, a winner will be declared if one person captures 50 percent plus one vote. If no candidates reach that threshold, the top two will appear on the November ballot.
All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also visit KGO-TV's studio in San Francisco or bureau in San Jose to record a video message for voters.
Here's a look at the city council candidates.
DISTRICT 5
Magdelena Carrasco
Danny Garza
Jennifer Imhoff
DISTRICT 7
Thomas Duong
Maya Esparza
Jonathan Benjamin Fleming
Hoang "Chris" Le
Van T. Le
Tam Nguyen
Omar Vasquez
DISTRICT 9
Shay Franco-Clausen
Pam Foley
Kalen Gallagher
Scott D. Nelson
Sabuhi Siddique
Rosie Zepeda
