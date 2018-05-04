  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
COLLEGE

New Orleans high school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges

New Orleans high school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS --
A New Orleans high school senior is being praised throughout the country after he was accepted into more than 80 colleges.

Darrin Francois' acceptance letters include more than $3 million in scholarships.

"I just applied, applied, applied. I didn't know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more and more. Now, today, I have 83 now," Francois said.

Francois' mom, Bridget, said that she is pleased with her son's acceptance number.

"Eighty-three colleges? That is wonderful, that is a blessing from God. I'm very proud, a proud mother to see my son go forward into his success and go forward into his goals," said Bridget.

The International High School of New Orleans has about a dozen other students who have received at least 20 acceptance letters that are accompanied by scholarships.

The school's faculty and staff says it's the most scholarships they have ever seen. They attributed their statistics to their daily routine of getting students to fill out multiple applications.

"I think we got on some of their nerves to be honest with you, but we continued to hammer at them to let them know that the world is yours if you reach out and get it," said the director of student support services, Rufus Mcgee.

