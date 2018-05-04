  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
Miami officer suspended after video surfaces of him kicking suspect in head

Victor Oquendo reports on the suspension of a police officer who apparently kicked a suspect in the head

MIAMI --
A Miami police officer has been suspended after a video posted on Facebook shows a surrendering car theft suspect being kicked in the head.

The Miami Herald reports that Police Chief Jorge Colina announced Thursday that officer Mario Figueroa has been relieved of duty as the video "depicts a clear violation of policy."

The video posted Thursday morning shows the suspect lying face down on the ground with an officer standing over him. That officer gets on his back and handcuffs him. The suspect doesn't appear to be struggling.

Warning: Graphic video


Just after the second handcuff is secured, another officer identified as Figueroa runs in and kicks the suspect in the head. He then dives on the suspect's head.

Police union President Ed Lugo declined comment.

